StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.97.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:IRT opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.