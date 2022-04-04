StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $10.66.

About Intellicheck (Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

