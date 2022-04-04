StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $10.66.
About Intellicheck (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.