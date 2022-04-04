EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVI opened at $18.13 on Thursday. EVI Industries has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $38.42.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

