Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.01 million, a PE ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.54. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 9.23.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.