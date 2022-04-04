Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.01 million, a PE ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.54. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 9.23.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

