CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
CEL-SCI stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $169.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.16.
CEL-SCI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEL-SCI (CVM)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.