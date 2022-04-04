British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,600.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,436,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

