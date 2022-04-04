Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) vs. Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Head to Head Analysis

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Services 20.41% 10.25% 0.90% Eagle Bancorp 43.64% 13.46% 1.55%

Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Eagle Financial Services pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eagle Financial Services and Eagle Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Eagle Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Services $54.00 million 2.28 $11.02 million $3.20 11.08 Eagle Bancorp $404.88 million 4.52 $176.69 million $5.52 10.38

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Eagle Financial Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Financial Services (Get Rating)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berryville, VA.

About Eagle Bancorp (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; and other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and individuals, as well as investors. As of December 31, 2021, it operated seventeen banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 6 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.