Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 11th (OTCMKTS:KCACU)

Kensington Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KCACU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 11th. Kensington Capital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Kensington Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of KCACU opened at $10.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22.

