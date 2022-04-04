$4.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) will announce sales of $4.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $4.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $20.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.11 billion to $21.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after buying an additional 553,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,973,000 after purchasing an additional 82,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after purchasing an additional 744,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $64.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

