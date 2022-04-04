E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €12.00 ($13.19) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

EOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($14.18) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E.On has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.26 ($13.48).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.41 ($11.44) on Monday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.87). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.42 and a 200-day moving average of €11.33.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

