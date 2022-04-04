Life Time Group Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:LTH) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Life Time Group’s (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 5th. Life Time Group had issued 39,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $702,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LTH shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,469,000.

About Life Time Group (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.