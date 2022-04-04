Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $572.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $572.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $564.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $577.90 million. Bruker reported sales of $554.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

BRKR opened at $64.99 on Monday. Bruker has a 12-month low of $61.42 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Bruker by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bruker by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

