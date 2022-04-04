Cognyte Software (CGNT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 5th. Analysts expect Cognyte Software to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CGNT stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.47 million and a P/E ratio of 373.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cognyte Software (Get Rating)
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
