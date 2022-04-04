Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. On average, analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $8.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Byrna Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

