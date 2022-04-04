Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 4th (NASDAQ:RNERU)

Mount Rainier Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RNERU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 4th. Mount Rainier Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 5th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Mount Rainier Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of RNERU opened at $10.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,034,000.

