Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Earns Buy Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $442.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $404.75.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM opened at $305.75 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $207.83 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.57.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.