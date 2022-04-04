Society Pass’ (SOPA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SOPA opened at $3.27 on Friday. Society Pass has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 35.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.