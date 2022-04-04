SunPower’s (SPWR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPWR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.64.
Shares of SPWR stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
