SunPower’s (SPWR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPWR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

