Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Get Vacasa alerts:

VCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vacasa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Shares of VCSA opened at $8.10 on Friday. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Research analysts expect that Vacasa will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,780,000. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $156,920,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $20,777,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $19,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vacasa (VCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.