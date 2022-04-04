Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Get Symrise alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Symrise from €141.00 ($154.95) to €135.00 ($148.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

SYIEY stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Symrise has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85.

About Symrise (Get Rating)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Symrise (SYIEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.