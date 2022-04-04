Brokers Offer Predictions for Graybug Vision, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Graybug Vision in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GRAY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

NASDAQ GRAY opened at $1.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.07. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

