Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Metacrine in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Metacrine’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

MTCR stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. Metacrine has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Metacrine by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Metacrine by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Metacrine by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Metacrine by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

