Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Issued By KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $167,076,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $88,203,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.