Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the third quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 184,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

