Insider Selling: TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Insider Sells 32,926 Shares of Stock

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) insider Robin Stewart sold 32,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.93), for a total value of £48,401.22 ($63,402.17).

TCAP opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.02. TP ICAP Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 252.40 ($3.31).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCAP shares. Shore Capital raised TP ICAP Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TP ICAP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 278 ($3.64).

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

