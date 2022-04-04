Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Insider Purchases £8,200 in Stock

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) insider Tom Libassi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £8,200 ($10,741.42).

Tom Libassi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Tom Libassi purchased 35,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £55,300 ($72,439.09).

Helios Underwriting stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Helios Underwriting Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 187.50 ($2.46). The firm has a market cap of £111.94 million and a PE ratio of -33.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.83.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

