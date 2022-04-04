ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Purchases £3,344.07 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Mary Harris bought 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £3,344.07 ($4,380.50).

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 82.42 ($1.08) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.57. ITV plc has a 1 year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of ITV to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 133.50 ($1.75).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

