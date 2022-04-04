ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Purchases £3,344.07 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Mary Harris bought 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £3,344.07 ($4,380.50).
Shares of ITV opened at GBX 82.42 ($1.08) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.57. ITV plc has a 1 year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
