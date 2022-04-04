Verra Mobility Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Verra Mobility in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

VRRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.90 and a beta of 1.33. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 148,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 150,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $592,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verra Mobility (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.