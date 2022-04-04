Portion Price Up 44% Over Last 7 Days (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Portion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Portion has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar. Portion has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and $52,118.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00038437 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00108511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,303,921 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

