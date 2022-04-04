Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ensysce Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 436,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $17.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

