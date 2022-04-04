PEPS Coin Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $4,543.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.00238922 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.