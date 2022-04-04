Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $783,618.30 and approximately $2,610.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.11 or 0.00468052 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

