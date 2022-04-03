ForTube (FOR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.52 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. ForTube has a market cap of $33.80 million and approximately $25.52 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0528 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00108571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

