Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,062,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,568. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 80,625 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

