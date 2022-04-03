Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ALNA remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,062,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,568. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.02.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About Allena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.