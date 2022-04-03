Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

NVVE stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 420,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,338. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.74. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nuvve by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nuvve by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvve by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 172,412 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nuvve by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 175,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

NVVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

