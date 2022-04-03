Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NVVE traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 420,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,338. The company has a market cap of $131.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $17.30.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NVVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.
Nuvve Company Profile (Get Rating)
NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.
