Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ALNA remained flat at $$0.23 on Friday. 2,062,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,568. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

