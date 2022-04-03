Adviser Investments LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PayPal by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $179,152,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,037,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,264,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.97. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

