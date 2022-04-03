Neutrino USD Hits Market Cap of $938.99 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $938.99 million and $41.57 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.23 or 0.07597481 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,027.78 or 0.99735394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00055682 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 1,006,015,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,014,484 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

