Tranchess (CHESS) Price Tops $1.09 on Exchanges

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $78.17 million and $48.65 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,851,798 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

