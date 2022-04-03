BitNautic Token (BTNT) Market Cap Hits $7.59 Million

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One BitNautic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitNautic Token has a market cap of $7.59 million and $8,178.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitNautic Token has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00108571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitNautic Token Profile

BTNT is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. The official message board for BitNautic Token is medium.com/bitnautic . BitNautic Token’s official website is bitnautic.io . BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic . The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

Buying and Selling BitNautic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNautic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNautic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNautic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

