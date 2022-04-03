Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Announces Earnings Results

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 119,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Qualigen Therapeutics worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

