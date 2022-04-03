Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.58 EPS

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ ARCE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. 190,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,876. The firm has a market cap of $665.32 million, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arco Platform by 71.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the second quarter worth about $588,000.
About Arco Platform (Get Rating)
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
