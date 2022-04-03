Hydra Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $436,655.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Hydra has a total market cap of $74.34 million and approximately $436,655.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydra has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $8.64 or 0.00018734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.01 or 0.07580521 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,985.24 or 0.99739884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00048051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 18,210,490 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

