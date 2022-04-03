Rage Fan 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,714.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $377,876.49 and $25,714.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.01 or 0.07580521 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,985.24 or 0.99739884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00048051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

