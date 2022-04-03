Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) to announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amdocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,623. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $83.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

