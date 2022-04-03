$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) to report $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $11.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $13.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $299,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 197,776 shares of company stock worth $8,409,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after purchasing an additional 150,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 159,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 26.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 370,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,709. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.