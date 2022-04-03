$43.89 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) will post $43.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.70 million to $44.70 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $42.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $211.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $214.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $259.98 million, with estimates ranging from $241.51 million to $282.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,851. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $685.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after buying an additional 147,703 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86,979 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,350,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 311,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 769.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,260 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

