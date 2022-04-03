Woodcoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.57 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Woodcoin has a market cap of $3.57 million and $330.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,976.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.60 or 0.07596456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00274875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.84 or 0.00819631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00105483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013132 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.01 or 0.00467660 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.00378973 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.