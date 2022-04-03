Zacks: Brokerages Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $628.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) will report sales of $628.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $618.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $645.80 million. Splunk reported sales of $502.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $147.87. 1,541,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.24 and a 200-day moving average of $132.09.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

